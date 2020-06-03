Babar Azam is one of the most exciting and promising batting talent that Pakistan has produced over the last decade. His ability to score runs in all formats and against any opposition sets him apart from the rest. He has even been made the skipper of the Pakistan limited-overs side.

His consistent performances have been praised from his colleagues as well as former teammates. He has even been compared with modern-day great Virat Kohli. His compatriot and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who has seen Azam grow as a cricketer, feels that he has not yet reached his full potential.

“He [Babar] is a brilliant performer for Pakistan. In his five-year career for Pakistan so far, he has played some amazing cricket. However, he is yet to reach his full potential, considering his talent,” said Hafeez on a Youtube show Cricast.

“He is like my younger brother and I tell him to his face that a talent like him is not there yet where I want to see him. He is trying to push those barriers and I am confident that he will serve Pakistan for a long time,” he added.

Hafeez further stated that captaincy will be beneficial for Azam and success as captain will boost his confidence.

“I haven’t seen him a lot as a captain. I played only two matches under his captaincy. I can’t evaluate his captaincy until I see his personal tactics as a captain in different match situations.

“I have best wishes for him that he leads Pakistan for a long period of time and joins the list of successful Pakistan captains. It will be beneficial for him as well as Pakistan because when our top-level performer will start winning as a captain, his confidence will be even higher,” Hafeez added.