Former Pakistan spinner Saqlian Mushtaq has stated that Pakistan star Babar Azam’s calmness on the field gives him the edge over somebody like a Virat Kohli who is counted among the modern-day greats of the game.

Although Saqlain said that it is not fair to compare the two cricketers since Kohli has been in the game for a longer duration, he praised Azam’s calm behaviour on the field.

“Both are great players, with a great technique, and are mentally very strong. They have the hunger and passion to score lots of runs,” Mushtaq was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. (via IANS)

“Kohli is more aggressive while Babar is humble. Babar’s calmness gives him edge over Virat Kohli if we look at what sports science teaches us.

“But comparing Babar Azam with Virat Kohli is unfair because the latter has been performing for a very long time, all over the world,” he added.