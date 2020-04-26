Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 is likely to be the season opener this year and would be a part of the back-to-back races at the closed Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria.

According to a report from Australian public radio broadcaster Ö3 and as quoted by Grandprix247.com, an announcement is likely to be made about declaring the Austrian GP as the first race of the year with the second race taking place at the same venue a week later.

The 2020 Formula 1 season is yet to begin with the first nine rounds of races already cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has almost brought the entire world into lockdown and killed more than two lakh people.

Meanwhile, Austria, with 530 fatalities related to the novel coronavirus, seems to have been impacted less than other European countries like Italy, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom where the death count has jumped over 20,000 each.

Ö3 stated that the Austrian GP and the Formula 1 officials are confident about staging a double-header at the Red Bull Ring. And with all precautions against the deadly virus in place, it has been said that “only a second wave of infection can prevent Formula 1 in Styria”.

Reportedly, 400 track, security and hospitality personnel involved with the race have already been tested negative for the virus and they have been cleared to take part in their duties.

With spectators and independent media not allowed to enter the arena during the Grand Prix, a total of 2000 people would be needed to test and produce a “negative SARS-CoV-2 certificate” for the race to go ahead as planned.

However, the calendar after the Austrian GP remains very much in gray as the three following races at the Silverstone is unlikely to take place as scheduled due to the way the UK has been hit by the ongoing crisis.