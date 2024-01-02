Australian PM praises Usman Khawaja for showing courage amid standoff with ICC

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday lauded Usman Khawaja’s courage during his standoff with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after expressing solidarity with the victims of war between Palestine and Israel.

The International Cricket Council has prohibited the Australian opener from wearing shoes with symbols of equality and freedom, notably a dove emblem and an olive branch, throughout the Test series against Pakistan.

This decision was made in accordance with an international rule that prevents players from displaying personal statements on their uniforms. But Khawaja’s generosity has won him a fan in the country’s prime minister, who mentioned it during a speech to the Australian and Pakistan teams ahead of the Sydney Test.

Advertisement

“I’d like to congratulate Khawaja for the courage he has shown in standing up for human values,” Albanese said in a statement.

He has shown courage, and the fact that the squad has supported him is fantastic.”When Ussie (Usman Khawaja) and Dave (David Warner) go out, it will be a very special moment when you walk on to the SCG,” he said.

The SCG Test will be the final occasion for Khawaja and Warner to walk out together to open an innings, with the latter retiring from the conventional format following the match on Wednesday.

Last week, Australian captain Pat Cummins defended his teammate, claiming his attempt to highlight the humanitarian plight in Gaza was “not offensive.”

The ICC had denied Khawaja’s request to wear a sticker depicting a black dove grasping an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

“We firmly believe in Uzzy. “He’s standing up for what he believes, and I think he’s done it in a really respectful way,” Cummins said on the eve of the second Test at the MCG, which Australia won to complete the series.

“As I said last week, ‘All lives are equal’, I don’t think that’s very offensive and I’d say the same about the dove,” Cummins had said earlier in the week.

Notably, the ICC chastised Khawaja for wearing a black armband during Australia’s 360-run victory over Pakistan in Perth, following his prohibition from wearing boots with the messages “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” in the colors of the Palestinian flag during the match at Optus Stadium.