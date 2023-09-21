What Australian PM told reporter over question on calling Modi ‘the boss’, find out

A news reporter asked Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese if he regretted calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “the boss,” and Albanese urged him to “chill out.”

In light of Canada’s accusations that the Indian government may have been involved in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the reporter inquired.

There are significant populations of Punjabi Sikhs in both Australia and Canada.

The reporter was advised by Albanese to “cool out a little…We are in the same place where Bruce Springsteen gave his final performance. I was there and I made the point that he received a really warm welcome from the community, which was made up of a very diverse group of people from the Indian diaspora. That’s all there is to it.

Advertisement

“So, I welcomed Prime Minister Modi to Australia, as I welcome other guests to Australia as well,” he added.

The Australian government expressed on Tuesday its serious concern over the charges made by Canada.

“Australia notes ongoing inquiries into this subject and is gravely concerned by these claims…With regard to advancements, we work closely with our partners. Our concerns have been expressed to India at senior levels, according to a representative for Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Albanese referred to Modi as “the boss” in May while the Indian prime minister was visiting Australia. Albanese was speaking at an Indian diaspora community event in Sydney at the time.

“Bruce Springsteen was the last performer I watched on this stage, and he did not receive the same ovation Prime Minister Modi has”. The Australian Prime Minister had declared that Prime Minister Modi was in charge.

The murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar may have involved the Indian government, according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.Nijjar was murdered in June in front of a shrine in British Columbia, Canada.

.