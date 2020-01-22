20-time Grand Slam champions Roger Federer on Wednesday moved into the third round of the ongoing Australian Open after defeating Filip Krajinovic 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The six-time Australian Open champion thoroughly dominated his lesser-known opponent in the match which lasted for one hour and 32 minutes. He scored 42 winners and broke Krajinovic seven times to register his 99th victory in Melbourne.

“I am very happy. It is a great start to the season so far. I am feeling really relaxed out on the court. I trained hard and you hope it pays off and not that it was all for nothing this week. I am happy, I am still going and I am looking forward to the next one,” Federer was quoted as saying on the official website of ATP Tour.

The world number three Swiss will next face John Millman of Australia in his bid to continue his campaign for a record 21 Majors title.

Defending Australian Open champion and world number two Novak Djokovic was at his lethal best as well to defeat Tatsuma Ito in straight sets. The world number two won the match against his Japanese opponent 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena in just 95 minutes.

Earlier on the day, Indian tennis player Divij Sharan advanced into the second round of the doubles event with his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak. While Rohan Bopanna, partnering Yasutaka Uchiyama, lost the opening round match against Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan.

The duo of Sharan and Sitek won their opening round match in straight sets of 6-4, 7-5 against Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa on Wednesday. The pair won 69 per cent 1st serve points and hit 27 winners to get their campaign going in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Bopanna and Uchiyama lost 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 against the Bryan brothers to get knocked out of the doubled event from this year’s Australian Open.