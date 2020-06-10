FIFA on Wednesday rated the Australia and New Zealand joint bid as the highest among the three candidates to host the 2023 Womens World Cup.

FIFA said Australia-New Zealand scored 4.1 points from a maximum five in evaluating its project plan for the first 32-team women’s tournament, followed by Japan with 3.9 and Colombia with 2.8. The Brazilian Football Association informed FIFA on Monday of its decision to withdraw its bid.

In its evaluation report, FIFA rated the Australia-New Zealand bid the “most commercially favorable.”

“As the first joint (and cross-confederation) bid to host a FIFA Women’s World Cup, it also offers the opportunity for unity and cooperation with a view to boosting the development of the women’s game across the Asia-Pacific region — which could be hosting the tournament for the first time,” said FIFA in its report.

“A joint bid, however, can also be more complex undertaking since it requires the management of cross-border components of the delivery of the event.”

Japan and Colombia though still qualify for consideration by FIFA’s ruling council which will pick the winner on June 25.

In 2019, France hosted the 24-team tournament which was won by the United States.