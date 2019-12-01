Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah stunned the Australian bowlers and smashed his maiden Test century on the third day of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Joining Babar Azam, the right-armer shared a partnership of 105 runs keeping Pakistan’s slim hopes alive to avoid the follow-on. However, with no other batsman showing the intention the visitors were bundled eventually for 302. Mithcell Starc took six wickets for Australia.

Meanwhile, Australian bowlers still had their task cut out for the last five wickets. Half of the tourists’ batting line-up was in the pavilion for just 89 runs.

Known for his leg-spin bowling, Yasir then steadied the ship for his team alongside a solid Azam. In his 35-match Test career, Yasir’s previous highest score was 42, making his century against one of the best bowling attacks of the world even more remarkable.

The gloomy condition in Adelaide made sure there was little movement offered for the bowlers and Azam, who has already emerged as his country’s best batsman, took full advantage of it with Yasir.

However, the 25-year-old was left dejected when Stac took an edge of his willow and he had to depart for 97. The pacer took another wicket in the form of Shaheen Afridi in the very next ball.

But that did not deter the spirit of Yasir as he kept on going and shared a disciplined partnership of 87 runs with Mohammad Abas for the ninth wicket.

The hosts also had themselves to blame for Yasir’s heroic. The 33-year-old was dropped by Marnus Labuschagne on 43. He also had a near-miss off Labuschange’s bowling as TV replays indicated no edge.

Yasir was finally dismissed by Pat Cummins when he tried to go over the boundary but found Nathan Lyon at mid-wicket.