Yasir Shah’s delivery to Kusal Mendis draws comparisons with Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah’s delivery that left the well-set Sri Lanka top-order batter Kusal Mendis in a daze on Day 3 of the first Test here on Monday has emerged as a candidate for ‘Ball of the Century’.

The spinner’s recent delivery has seen people comparing it to the magical delivery of the late Australian spin wizard Shane Warne to Mike Gatting on the second day of the first Test of the 1993 Ashes series, at Old Trafford on June 4, 1993.

While Warne produced the ‘Ball of the Century’ during the 20th century, Shah, the 36-year-old Pakistan veteran spinner, has laid claims to doing something similar in the 21st century following his amazing leg-spin delivery, which clean bowled in-form right hander Mendis for 76.

Quite similar to Warne’s delivery in Manchester 29 years ago, Shah’s delivery pitched outside leg stump before turning sharply to the left and clipping the top of Mendis’ off-stump.

Ball of the Century candidate❓ Yasir Shah stunned Kusal Mendis with a stunning delivery which reminded the viewers of Shane Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’.#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/uMPcua7M5E — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 18, 2022



It immediately brought back memories of Warne’s magical delivery to dismiss Gatting, with commentators making an instant comparison between the two deliveries, according to ICC.

While it will be difficult to surpass Warne’s stunning ball, Yasir certainly went close as he produced a delivery that is sure to be talked about over the coming years.

Coming back to the Test, Sri Lanka have taken a 341-run lead against the tourists on Day 4 of the opening Test at Galle. The hosts are batting on 337/9 in the second innings with Dinesh Chandimal unbeaten on 94.

(Inputs from IANS)