Wishes pour in for Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah after he got blessed with a baby girl on Monday.

The cricketer gave the news on social media via Twitter, saying: “Alkhamdulillah Allah bless me another little angel.”

“Mubarak ho,” said out-of-favour Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal.

“Mashaallah,” said Pakistan red-ball skipper Azhar Ali.

Yasir is the fastest bowler to reach 200 Test wickets. He achieved the feat in just 33 matches.