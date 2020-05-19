Wishes pour in for Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah after he got blessed with a baby girl on Monday.

The cricketer gave the news on social media via Twitter, saying: “Alkhamdulillah Allah bless me another little angel.”

Alkhamdulillah Allah bless me another little angel pic.twitter.com/iRpOUULt0V — Yasir Shah (@Shah64Y) May 18, 2020

“Mubarak ho,” said out-of-favour Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal.

— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) May 18, 2020

“Mashaallah,” said Pakistan red-ball skipper Azhar Ali.

MashA Allah — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 18, 2020

Here are some more wishes:

MashAllah bohat mubarak ho! 🤗🤗😍 — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) May 18, 2020

Congratulations Soora (red face). May Allah give your little angel a healthy and happy life. Allah de darta saliha naik amala Lwea kii — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) May 18, 2020

Mubarak MashALLAH. ALLAH naseeb achay kary — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) May 18, 2020

Yasir is the fastest bowler to reach 200 Test wickets. He achieved the feat in just 33 matches.