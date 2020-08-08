Pakistan spin bowling coach and mentor for their tour of England Mushtaq Ahmed has heaped praises on Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan. The spin duo took six wickets among each other in England’s first innings in the ongoing Test at Old Trafford.

Ahmed said that they will play a crucial role in England’s second innings as well if Pakistan can have a decent target to decent in the first Test of three-match series.

“The way Yasir and Shadab bowled, they understand the pitch and the pace you have to bowl to each specific batsman and the field positioning you need to have. I think they’re very confident in the way they bowl. Yasir began with nerves but you can understand that,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Ahmed as explaining.

“Both spinners bowled very well in the middle session, and that gives me hope they can play a crucial role as long as they have a decent target to defend,” the former Pakistan cricketer added.

Meanwhile, England bowlers staged a dramatic fightback in the final session on Day 3 – after their batsmen were found wanting against a determined touring bowlers – to reduce Pakistan to 137/8 at Stumps in their second innings.

Coming into bat with a lead of 107 runs, Pakistan would have hoped to piled runs as fast as possible to have a go at the hosts on the final day. But the England bowlers, after a not-so-impressive performance in the first innings, brought the hosts on equal terms with regular wickets, especially in the the post-Tea session.

However, Ahmed refused to criticise the Pakistan batsmen and said, “I don’t think we were complacent. The boys are very focused. But whenever we were about to put up a partnership, we lost a wicket. The Asad dismissal was a bit painful because the scoreboard had started tickling along and both batsmen were set.”

“Like I said, the boys are playing cricket after a while so you need to understand the ebbs and flows of the game and that sometimes takes time,” he added.

Earlier on the day, England were bundled out for 219 in their response to Pakistan’s 326 in the first innings. The visitors hold a lead of 244 runs ahead of the last day’s play on Saturday.