All the members of the Indian team in Australia tested negative for COVID-19 before beginning the outdoor training at the Down Under on Saturday Blacktown International Sports Park inside the Sydney Olympic Park.

The team had travelled to Australia directly from the United Arab Emirates, where they had participated in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCCI posted pictures of the outdoor training and a gym session on its twitter handle.

Even though the players are currently undergoing the mandatory quarantine, the local New South Wales government has given the team permission to train during the isolation period.

Spinner Kudeep Yadav, pacer Umesh Yadav, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara were seen warming up.

India’s newest pace sensation, T Natarajan, and Deepak Chahar were also seen in the pictures.

India’s tour of Australia will kick off with the ODI series from November 27. It will be followed by the three-match T20I series from December 4 before the Virat Kohli-led team begins the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17.

The first Test at Adelaide will be India’s first day-nigt Test outside home soil. It will also be skipper Virat Kohli’s only appearance in all-whites in Australia this time as he would return to India on a paternity leave after the opener.

Kohli had already informed the BCCI about his wish to return to India to unite with his wife Anushka Sharma. They are expecting their first child in January next year.

The day-night Test will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).