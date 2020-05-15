The Indian Premier League 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended for an indefinite period of time due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, speculations have also surfaced that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to host the 13th edition of the IPL behind closed doors with no spectators at the venues.

Reacting on that, board president Sourav Ganguly said that hosting the tournament like that would generate less attraction and it would be difficult to make sure that officials and the players present at the stadiums adhere to the social distancing measures and follow other health protocols.

“Yes, the attraction will be less. I remember playing in such a scenario [when spectators were not allowed in for the final day after crowd disturbances at Eden Gardens] at the Asian Test Championship game against Pakistan in 1999 and there was a clear lack of excitement,” Ganguly said as quoted by mid-day.

“If you have matches with restricted amount of crowds, not only would strict social distancing rules apply, the officials would also have to be very careful about how the spectators leave the galleries for home. The policing will have to be very strict. It’s a tough call and the situation we find ourselves in, is grave,” he added.

The former India captain also revealed that failing to host the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament can cost the BCCI around Rs 4000 crore.

“We will have to examine our financial situation, see how much money we have and take a call. Not hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) will cause losses to the tune of Rs. 4,000 crore which is huge,” Ganguly said.