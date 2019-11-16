Defending champion Alexander Zverev defeated world number four Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 7-6 (4) to grab the last semifinal spot at the ongoing ATP World Tour Finals.

Zverev’s victory means world number one Rafael Nadal failed to reach the last four despite coming from behind to defeat Greek star Stefanos Tsisipas earlier on Friday.

In semifinals, Zverev will meet Group Bjorn Borg winner Dominic Thiem on Saturday evening.

The 22-year-old German had outpassed Nadal in style in the opener, but lost to an on-fire Tsisipas in the second round. “For me, this was a must-win situation,” said Zverev, who broke in the first game and has never given his opponent any break point on Friday evening.

“I’ve still got to improve. We’re in the semifinals now and it doesn’t get any easier from here. I’m going to have to play my best tennis to have a chance,” he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, also 2-1 in the group, wins Group Andre Agassi and will face six-time champion Roger Federer on Saturday afternoon for a place in the season finale title match. Rafael Nadal, 2-1 in the group, finishes third and does not advance to the semifinals.

Notably, Nadal has been awarded his year-ending world number one trophy as he secured the top ranking after Federer ousted world number two Djokovic on Thursday.