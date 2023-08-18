Cincinnati Masters: Zverev tops Medvedev to reach quarter-finals

Alexander Zverev earned his first Top 10 win of the season and snapped a four-match losing streak against Daniil Medvedev on Thursday when he moved past his long-running rival to reach the quarter-finals at the Cincinnati Masters, here.

In windy conditions, the German found consistency in the key moments and showed great desire. He saved both break points he faced at 4-4, before he broke Medvedev’s serve in the next game to defeat the World No. 3 Medvedev 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in two hours and 34 minutes.

Zverev has now won his past eight matches in Cincinnati, having triumphed at the hard-court tournament in his previous appearance in 2021.

Advertisement

“It was very difficult conditions against a very difficult opponent. He gives you nothing and you have to win the match yourself and that is what I did today and I am pleased with that,” Zverev said.

“I tried to be patient and you just have to take your chances, your opportunities. You are not going to get many because we were both serving quite well. I lost three very tight matches earlier this year, so I am pleased to have finally won one today,” he added.

The 16th seed lost his three previous 2023 meetings against the World No. 3 in Indian Wells, Monte-Carlo and Miami. However, the 26-year-old would not be denied again, striking 36 winners to improve to 7-9 their Lexus ATP Head2Head series.

Chasing his second title of the season and sixth Masters 1000 overall, Zverev will next meet Mackenzie McDonald or Adrian Mannarino. The German clinched the trophy in Hamburg earlier this year.