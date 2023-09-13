Asian Games: Mavi likely to miss Indian cricket team campaign

The Indian cricket team selected for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou is likely to miss the services of Shivam Mavi after the promising medium pacer has reportedly suffered an injury, thus putting his participation in the continental event under a cloud.

While the nature of the injury is not exactly known, the BCCI is expected to take a call after the medical team assesses Mavi’s condition. The Indian team will assemble in Bengaluru for a two-week camp under the supervision of National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman, who has been entrusted with the coaching responsibilities heading into the Asian Games. Sairaj Bahutule and Munish Bali have been named bowling and fielding coaches of the second string side, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad for the Games.

The BCCI had earlier decided to skip the Asian Games due to the dates clashing with the upcoming ICC World Cup in India, starting October 5, but later took a U-turn and announced the participation of both the men’s and women’s teams at the showpiece event in the Chinese city.

The Indian women’s team has already been a part of a multi-discipline tournament, when it bagged the silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games after losing to eventual champions Australia in the final. Former India all-rounder Hrishikesh Kanitkar will be the interim head coach of the women’s team at the Asiad. Rajib Dutta (bowling coach) and Subhadeep Ghosh (fielding coach) will be the other members of the support staff in the women’s side.

In the Asian Games, the women’s cricket competition will take place from September 19-28 while the men’s competition will start from September 28-October 8. Both the competitions will be played in the T20 format.