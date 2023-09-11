Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: India’s progress to final under a ‘cloud’

The decision to allot a Reserve Day for the India-Pakistan match in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup seems to have backfired as weather reports from Colombo suggest that heavy rains and thunderstorms are predicted for the whole of Monday evening, thereby maximizing chances of another washout.

Incessant rain in Colombo forced the umpires to call off play on Sunday after India had reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs and was set to resume on Monday, with the organizers hoping for a full 100-over clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in the Sri Lankan capital.

However, with heavy rain lashing Colombo since morning, it seems unlikely that the match will start on time (3 pm), and in case of a washout, it will make seven-time winners — India’s chances of making the final difficult.

Advertisement

If Monday’s game is washed out, India and Pakistan will split points, and in that scenario, Rohit Sharma & Co will be in a must-win position when they face Sri Lanka on Tuesday and Bangladesh on Friday.

However, given the weather predictions for the next week, there are high chances of matches being washed out. If the next two fixtures are also affected by rain, the road to the final will be very bleak for the Men-in-Blue.

As far as Pakistan is concerned, the Babar Azam-led side has already set one foot in the final with a thumping seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Lahore. They have another game against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

And even if the weather clears up on Monday, and ensures a full 100 over game, it will be difficult for India considering they will have very less time to rest with the match against Sri Lanka, scheduled for Tuesday. In that case, all eyes will be on how the Indian team management goes with Jasprit Bumrah, who has recently returned from a long injury lay-off and is yet to bowl a single delivery in the Asia Cup.

In such a situation, the team could make room for Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna, and rest Bumrah and Mohammed Siraz for the match against Sri Lanka, and get them back against Bangladesh on Friday.

But with Shami being treated as a second choice new ball bowler, and Krishna out of the ICC World Cup squad, will it be ideal preparations for the showpiece event in India, starting October 5?