IPL 2024: PBKS v SRH head-to-head; when and where to watch

Host Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the match number 23 of the Indian Premier League, at Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad and Punjab have faced each other in 21 matches in IPL. Out of these 21 games, Hyderabad have won 14 whereas Punjab have come out victorious on 7 occasions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings look like two teams with the same journey. With two wins from four games SRH are on the fifth and PBKS are on the sixth, sitting in the middle of the points table.

PBKS v SRH match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

PBKS v SRH match venue: Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh

Live broadcast of PBKS v SRH match on television in India: PBKS v SRH match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Probable XIs:

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy/Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c) Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.