According to former Manchester United forward Michael Owen, Red Devils’ Anthony Martial is a “proper player” but he needs to be consistent with his game.

“I think when we talk about consistency, Martial would be the one you would label,’ Owen told the Premier League as quoted by Goal.

“If Manchester United were back and firing on all cylinders at the top of the table, I think he would be much more consistent as a player,” he added.

However, Owen feels that when the Red Devils are “not in control”, Martial fails to perform in such situations.

“When games sort of drift and they’re not in control, then I think (Marcus) Rashford still gives you something, I still think (Mason) Greenwood will give you something, and that’s when he (Martial) can go missing a little bit.

“But when he’s on form he’s a proper player,” said Owen.

On Thursday, Martial’s brace helped Manchester United post a comfortable 4-1 win against Newcastle United in the ongoing English Premier League at the Old Trafford.

The hosts, who conceded a goal only in the 17th minute, equalised within seven minutes when Martial curled in a pass from Ander Pereira into the near post.

The striker put the final nail in the visitors’ coffin when another sloppy defensive play from Newcastle gave the Frenchman acres of space with only Martin Duubravka to beat under the woods. The 24-year-old lifted the ball beyond the goalie’s reach into the nets to complete his brace.