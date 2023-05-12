It was a confluence of world cultures as budding singers of the Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan came together at The Festival of Harmony through musical choirs to mark the 40th anniversary of the school on Friday.

The event was held at The Rajni Kumar Hall of Friendship and Peace in the school premises.

The eight houses of the school wove a vibrant tapestry of musical styles and rhythms through an array of songs sung in a wide spectrum of languages which included Bulgarian, French, Irish, Norwegian, Spanish, English and Hindi. From the graceful mudras of the classical dances to the rhythmic beats of the folk dances and the foot tapping Western style, the Invocation Dance was indeed a tribute to the diversity of our world.

Welcoming the guests to the musical extravaganza, Dr. Jyoti Bose, Director, the Springdales Schools highlighted that the festival was a celebration of the power of music and song as a universal symbol of emotions, feelings and the fact that songs transcend barriers of time and language.

Acknowledging the efforts of the school towards imparting values of kindness, compassion and empathy amongst the students, Himanshu Gupta, Director of Education, government of NCT of Delhi encouraged the students to follow their dreams which will give them a lasting happiness. Advising the students to participate in school events which will shape their personalities, Gupta complimented the school for providing a platform to them to remain happy and build friendships, which they would cherish forever.

Endeavour House was awarded the first prize, Unity House and Equality House received the second and third prize respectively.

Aditya Gupta bagged the Trophy for the Best Soloist in the male category whereas Teesta Mukhopadhyay received the prize for the Best Solo Performer in the Female category.