Afghanistan cricketer Afsar Zazai was reportedly involved in a car accident on Saturday. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper has reportedly suffered a minor head injury as a result of the accident.

Former Afghanistan media manager M Ibrahim Momand has confirmed the news as he posted a picture of the cricketer and the damaged car on his social media profile.

National cricketer wicket-keeper batsman @AfsarZazai_78 survived in a car accident with a minor injuries in his head but his car damaged most.

May Allah bless you 🙏 get well soon bro. pic.twitter.com/6MJdVSfWzX — M.ibrahim Momand (@IbrahimReporter) June 20, 2020

Earlier in 2018, Zazai was part of Afghanistan’s first-ever Test match which they played against India in June. Last year, he had been called up as a replacement for Mohammad Shahzad in the ICC Cricket World Cup and ended up donning the national colours on six occasions.

Zazai has so far featured in 17 ODIs and three Test matches for the national team after making his debut in 2013.

Meanwhile, cricketers in Afghanistan are undergoing training to prepare for cricket resumption even though there is no clarity about Afghanistan’s next cricket assignment amid the coronavirus crisis which has wreaked havoc around the world.