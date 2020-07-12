Star Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan has shed light upon his marriage plans. He stated that he would tie the knot only when the country lifts the World Cup, arguably the biggest prize in World Cricket.

“Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan “I will only get engaged & then married once Afghanistan win the World Cup”,” Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq said in a tweet on Sunday.

The young leggie has reportedly made this comment during an interview with ‘Azadi Radio’.

Last month, Rashid lost his mother who died after a prolonged illness. In an international career spanning over four Tests, 70 ODIs and 48 T20Is, the spinner has picked 23,133 and 89 wickets respectively and is a central figure in Afghanistan cricket at the moment.

Rashid was expected to feature for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the blockbuster league stands postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.