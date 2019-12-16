The latest buzz from the Italian football circuit is that Zlatan Ibrahimovic may no longer join AC Milan. Speculations regarding the same have also increased after Zvonimir Boban, AC Milan’s chief football officer, suggested the same in a statement.

In fact, Boban claimed that although Ibrahimovic is a ‘unique’ talent they may no longer need him as AC Milan’s form seems to be improving in the Italian domestic league.

It is worth highlighting that there have been a lot of speculations concerning the future of Ibrahimovic in the last few weeks. Teams like AC Mila and Serie A rivals Napoli and Bologna are all pushing to try and get him on board.

Ibrahimovic has in fact been part of the AC Milan side in the past. He won the Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana during his stint with the club between 2010 and 2012.

Boban stated that Ibrahimovic can still have an impact at 38 years of age but AC Milan who are unbeaten since the past four matches under manager Stefano Pioli would like to take their time evaluating their options before taking a call.

“We will see if we have to make transfer moves for a forward,” he told Rai Radio 1.

“However, Ibrahimovic is unique, he can give so much in the short term. He is different from the others even though he is no longer 28 years old. He is a player with plenty of personality and has what it takes to make the atmosphere around a team pivot.

“When we started negotiating, however, we were in a different position in the table,” he concluded.

AC Milan are currently placed 10th in the points tally and are 11 points behind top four. In addition, they are trailing behind by 18 points from the table-toppers.