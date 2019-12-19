In the list that has names of 332 players who will go under the hammer on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction in Kolkata on Wednesday, six more have been added minutes before the event is scheduled to start.

Vinay Kumar, Ashoke Dinda, Matthew Wade, Robin Bist, Sanjay Yadav and Jake Weatherald are the six players that have been included late into the auction pool, reported Sportstar.

Kumar, who is representing Puducherry in the ongoing domestic season, was with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a couple of seasons ago. He was drafted into shortlisted players for the last season’s auction.

Dina has plied his trade with teams like KKR, Pune Warriors Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Wade has had a terrific Big Bash League (BBL) with the Hobart Hurricanes and is expected to draw some attention among the bidders. He has a strike-rate of 129.75 in the 115 Twenty-20s he has played.

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn and swashbuckling Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have been shortlisted for the highest base price of Indian National Rupees (INR) 2 crore.

Alongside Steyn and Maxwell, Australian cricketers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Chris Lynn have been kept in the bracket of the highest base price. Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has also been shortlisted in this bracket.

Robin Uthappa, with the base price of INR 1.5 crore, is the highest-priced Indian player. The former Karnataka batsman was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year. England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Chris Woakes, Kane Williamson and Shaun Marsh are among the overseas players in this bracket.

Australia, with 37 players in the shortlisted candidates, will have the highest representation after India who will have 190 players. They will be followed by South Africa with 23 players, 22 from England, 19 from the West Indies, 18 from New Zealand and 14 from Sri Lanka. Afghanistan and Bangladesh have seven and five players respectively.