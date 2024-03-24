IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals defeat LSG by 20 runs on home turf

On their home turf at SMS Stadium here, Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs for a victorious start to their campaign for Indian Premier League-2024’s 4th match.

RR put a challenging target of 194 runs to Lucknow Super Giants after winning the toss to bat first.

Samson played an unbeaten innings of 82 runs. The host team scored 193 runs after losing four wickets in 20 overs. Riyan Parag scored 43 runs and Yashasvi Jaiswal 24 runs in 12 balls.

In an effort to achieve the target of 194 runs, Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 64 off 41 balls could not bring victory to LSG as they finished on 173 runs for six wickets. LSG skipper KL Rahul gave breather to team by scoring 58 off 44 balls.

In the match, all the bowlers of LSG were beaten but Krunal Pandya was very economical and he spent only 19 runs in four overs. Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful bowler and took 2 wickets for 41 runs in 4 overs. Two big batsmen of Rajasthan Royals flopped in this match. Shimron Hetmyer scored 5 runs and Jos Buttler scored 11 runs.