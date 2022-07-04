44th FIDE Chess Olympiad Torch arrives in Goa

Goa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Govind Gaude on Sunday received the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad torch from Grandmaster Anurag Mahamal in the presence of lady Grandmaster Bhakti Kulkarni.

Grandmaster Anurag Mahamal brought the Chess Olympiad torch in Goa on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the first-ever torch relay on June 19, 2022 for the Chess Olympiad ahead of the 44th edition of the event, which will be held in Mahabalipuram from July 28 to August 10, 2022.

The torch will travel to 75 iconic locations across the country in 40 days before arriving in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaude said that hard work, as well as belief is essential for success and felt that it is extremely difficult to achieve success unless and until they believe.

“Success does not happen by chance. It is the result of pure and sheer hard work. Above all, love is essential for both learning and doing. Success cannot be recorded in a single day or night. It requires commitment and perseverance,” he said.

(Inputs from IANS)