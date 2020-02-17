After helping England chase down their second-highest total in T20Is on Sunday, limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan said that it is a reference point to what the team can do.

Riding on skipper Morgan’s unbeaten 57 off just 22 balls, England chased down South Africa’s daunting 222 for 6 with five balls to spare to seal series 2-1 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

“It creates belief that you can chase down anything, and it reinforces what our method is in chasing big totals down,” said Morgan as quoted by ICC.

“It’s a reference point to what we can do, there’s no limit on restricting yourself to certain things.

“You want to leave everything out there with the bat. It won’t always work, but it will give us the best chance of winning. Moving forward from this series, our learning will continue to get better, hopefully, because I don’t think we’ve played at our best in this series,” he added.

The Irish-born cricketer on Sunday reached his half-century in just 21 balls, equaling his own record set last year in New Zealand for the fastest T20I half-century by an England player. The southpaw hit as many as seven sixes to help England chase down a mammoth total. However, Jonny Bairstow’s 64 off 34 along with Jos Buttler’s 57off 29 also helped England’s cause.

“That creates a lot of belief in the dugout and the changing room that we’re not standing back, we’re moving forward and trying to get better. If we can continue to do that at key points in the game, then we’ll become a better side,” said Morgan.