Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman Kl Rahul believes the 2016 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was a career-defining season for him.

“It’s got to be the 2016 season with RCB which was a career-defining season for me as people saw the potential in me in white-ball cricket,” said Rahul when asked about his favourite IPL moment.

In the 9th edition of the IPL, Rahul had amassed a total of 397 runs in 14 matches at an average of 44.11 with the help of four half-centuries. The right-handed batsman’s strike-rate in the season was 146.49, his second-best in the overall history of IPL.

Talking about his friendship with swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle, Rahul, who has shared the RCB dressing room with the southpaw, said: “As a batting partner, he is amazing. I met @henrygayle first when I was with RCB. The best conversations I had with Chris are on the pitch. He is a smart cricketer and plans his game lot. He is great to have in the team and is very friendly with youngsters as well.”