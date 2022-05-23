Towards a new world order

Like a dilapidated old, very old house, our world is in a state of grave disrepair, almost on the verge of collapse due to a host of destructive forces and negative tendencies on the part of humans, “the wisest of the wise”. We are living in a world that, while anything but exceptional, is increasingly the exception to every rule.

If someone from outer space were to observe what’s going on, he, she or it would group the “so called” most intelligent species into four categories. The first category would be those who believe in “me and mine, here and now instant gratification” – they are least bothered, they have plentiful resources, have extravagant lifestyles and are quite oblivious of the threat to their existence. They don’t seem to understand that our world has lost its bearing through the operation of forces it neither understands nor can control.

Only the other day, 93-year-old Noam Chomsky had something to say about that. Mind you, he’s been around and seen quite a bit of our world. In 1939, he wrote his first article for his elementary school newspaper on the fall of the Spanish city of Barcelona amid a “grim cloud” of advancing fascism. His comment on our present situation: “We’re approaching the most dangerous point in human history.” The second category our alien contemporaries would identify as the slogan mongers, these people, often leaders of community or decision makers, who know the situation is precarious and of dangers surrounding the vast multitudes. And yet, except for spouting loud speeches warning the people to urgently find alternative shelters they have nothing

to offer by way of lasting solutions. The third category of people are the social workers, the NGO fraternity willing to offer a helping hand, doing some patchwork, or providing temporary relief, in the realm of environment and ecology, gender justice, healthcare, education, eradication of corruption, et al.

They talk of the catastrophes that have engulfed the planet, share statistics showing humanity crossing the tipping points, and call for urgent collective action. They are busy putting up props or plugging the walls of the “old house” because this is the best they can do; they do not wish the dilapidated structure to collapse in their own lifetime. There is a fourth category. Possessed of some mysterious energy, these people are toiling day and night constructing, giving shape to a structure that is not yet fully visible. They are acutely conscious of the grave dangers, and race against time.

Rather than lamenting over the current situation, these people are raising global awareness and inviting all to join them: “It is futile to repair the ‘old house’, let’s build a new one!”

Although small in number in comparison to the world population,the fourth category of people are resilient and confident, beckoning everyone. The task is herculean, multipronged and exceedingly demanding.

There are great risks, too. Aware that there are no short-cuts and no formulas to solve the problems, yet with a sense of deep assurance in the Divine, that ultimate Reality, and goodwill towards all their fellow-men and women, they move on and on to save the world. These servants of humanity, genuinely concerned about the well-being of all, believe that the destinies of those who dwell on the planet are intertwined.

They understand that the many upheavals and calamitous situations are clearing the ground for new conceptions of social organization. Their plea is for a new World Order to be established on the solid foundation of justice for all in a spirit of unity in diversity.

Their appeal to the vast multitudes is discernible and audible from many directions. At this point, it becomes obvious to the alien observers in outer space that there is hope for this pale blue dot, the earth, our only home. “It is towards this goal, the goal of a new world order,” as one perceptive author has written, “divine origin, equitable in principle, challenging in its features that a harassed humanity must strive.”

The above narrative conveys a profound truth. From the perspective of Cosmic design ‘civilizations die and are born again’; planets may experience mass extinction only to be refashioned into something new. Eschatology is accompanied by messianic hope. Clueless, the contending people of the earth threaten to drown out the voices of those noble-minded souls in every society who call for an end to conflict and struggle. As long as this call goes unheeded, there is no reason to doubt that the world’s current state of disorder and confusion will worsen possibly with catastrophic consequences until a chastened humanity sees fit to take another significant step, perhaps this time decisive, towards enduring peace.

Movement toward more coordinated and genuinely cooperative international relations will eventually require a process in which world leaders come together to recast and reconstitute the global order.

Humanity’s first serious attempt at global governance, the League of Nations, lasted 25 years. That the United Nations has already tripled this duration is impressive. Indeed, it is without parallel as a structure to engage all the world’s nations and a forum to express humanity’s common will.

Before it is too late, heads of state and government must make decisive decisions to save our planet and decide how nation-states could better organize themselves as members of one indivisible global fraternity and set the standards by which to measure progress for fulfilling this supreme objective. Here are some steps to start the world-transforming process. The United Nations Organization may be re-designed incorporating the following proposals: (i) Raising minimum requirements for membership; (ii) Appointing a commission to study borders and frontiers; (iii) Searching for new financial arrangements; (iv) Committing to a universal auxiliary language and a common script; (v) Limiting the exercise of veto power of the permanent members of the Security Council, abolishing the veto power would be even better; (vi) Applying the notion of collective security to other problems of the global commons; (vii) Institutionalizing ad hoc military arrangements, and (viii) Launching a determined campaign to fulfil the Agenda 2030 – Sustainable Development Goals.

Additionally, I would like to flag four other areas that are draining the planet’s precious finite resources and making it impossible for people to live in harmony and peace. First, world military expenditure has crossed US$2 trillion per annum this has to stop; second, Government subsidies in different countries, of approximately $1.9 trillion per annum, hardly provide much benefit to the poor, the maximum benefit goes to the rich and upper middle class; third, the global Black Economy – comprising human trafficking, illicit arms trade, narcotics and smuggling of gold – is estimated to be $2 trillion+ per annum.

Add to this the currency war, inflicted by OECD which is highly detrimental for the development of emerging economies and the poor countries. These measures are vital for the emergence of a new World Order. It is my belief that with every passing day, the signs are multiplying that great numbers of people everywhere are awakening to this realization.

(The writer is an independent researcher and social worker offering his services to a number of non-governmental organizations in the areas of climate emergency, sustainable development goals, education and the interfaith movement. He can be contacted at [email protected])