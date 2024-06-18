Poll takeaways

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections marked a pivotal moment in Indian politics. This election has not only reshaped the political landscape but also challenged long-standing narratives, underscoring the dynamic and evolving nature of Indian democracy. But there are markers that will reveal themselves in the days and weeks ahead. While a key figure emerging from this election was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, now slated to be the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, the country will view with interest how responsibly he performs this role, and whether he is to able to replace the rhetoric of a campaign with the scholarship needed for parliamentary debate.

While love and hate ~ the leitmotifs of his campaign ~ may resonate on the street, the ability to listen carefully and speak sensibly are the hallmarks of a good parliamentarian. Another takeaway is that Dalit politics is undergoing a transformation. The emergence of leaders like Chandrasekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ suggests a decline in the influence of established figures like Mayawati. Mr Azad’s victory in Nagina, Uttar Pradesh, despite a multi-cornered contest, highlights a growing desire among Dalit voters for new leadership that can more effectively advocate for their interests. The concept of federalism has been reinforced by the coalition politics that has come to the fore. The necessity of coalition governments to accommodate diverse regional interests will likely curb the BJP’s centralising tendencies. This shift will ensure that the voices of smaller regional parties are amplified, promoting a more balanced and cooperative approach. Secularism has gained renewed emphasis, as demonstrated by the defeat of the BJP in constituencies like Faizabad, home to the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

The victory of Awadhesh Prasad, a Dalit candidate from the Samajwadi Party, in a general category seat, sends a powerful message against the BJP’s Hindutva agenda. This success underscores the electorate’s desire for inclusive politics that transcend religious and caste divisions.The credibility of exit polls has taken a hit, suggesting a resurgence of traditional methods of electoral forecasting. The reliance on direct engagement with voters, as opposed to statistical predictions, has proven more effective in capturing the electorate’s mood. Economic issues have also played a crucial role in shaping the election outcome. The disparity between the organised and unorganised sectors has been a focal point of discontent, challenging the narrative of economic growth propagated during the last 10 years.

This economic reality has fuelled voter dissatisfaction and highlighted the need for more inclusive economic policies. The forthcoming Budget will tell us if the ruling party has learnt this lesson. Social media has emerged as a significant force in countering controlled narratives and ensuring the dissemination of critical information. Emerging tensions between the BJP and the RSS hint at potential shifts within the former’s internal dynamics. While their alliance is likely to endure, these tensions could lead to significant changes in the party’s approach and strategie