Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday morning.

The Congress leader could be seen paying his respects to the most iconic figure of India’s freedom movement on his 155th birth anniversary, who steadfastly followed the principles of truth and non-violence.

Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary. Notably, the second prime minister was also born on this day, who raised the slogan of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” and whose simplicity and honesty earned him wide respect.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid flower tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat.

The Prime Minister bowed in respect to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi also took to his official handle on X to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and posted, “On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen.”

The Prime Minister also remembered former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

“Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life to the soldiers, farmers and self-respect of the country,” posted PM Modi on X.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan.

Former PM Shastri was a great visionary leader, who understood people’s language and who led the country towards progress. Shastri Ji was deeply influenced by the political teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.