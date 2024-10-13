‘Complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra’: Rahul Gandhi mourns Baba Siddique’s death

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed his grief over the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead by unknown assailants in Mumbai.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

Slamming the Maharashtra government over law and order, Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, “The tragic demise of Baba Siddique is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time. This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail.”

Former Member of the Lok Sabha, Priya Dutt also expressed grief over the killing of the NCP leader, saying that “Baba Siddique was a brother and a dear friend.”

“Today, I’m shaken to the by the news of Baba Siddique’s tragic death, it has shocked me. Baba was more than a political associate; he was family.To my father, Baba Siddique was like a son, and to me, he was a brother and a dear friend. Throughout my father’s political journey and beyond, he stood steadfast, by his side. When I entered politics, he guided me through its ups and downs, offering his unwavering support. His loss feels like the departure of a family member. My heart bleeds for Bhabhi, Zeeshan, and Arshia. May God grant them the resilience to bear this immense sorrow. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Farewell, dear brother,” she said.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad also posted on X and said, “Shocked and numbed to hear about the firing at Shri Baba Siddiqui. What is going on in the city? How can this happen? At a loss of words.”

Meanwhile, NCP has cancelled all party programmes scheduled for today over the killing of Siddique.

In a post on X, the party posted, “Keeping in view the tragic death of our party colleague Shri. Baba Siddique, all party programs for 13th October, 2024 i.e. Sunday stand cancelled.”

Siddique was known for his grand Iftar parties which hosted some of the superstars from Bollywood like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

He was a three-time MLA from Bandra West and had joined Ajit Pawar’s NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress. He was shot by unidentified assailants on Saturday evening.