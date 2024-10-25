When India’s dynamism & Germany’s precision meet, it ensures better future for the world: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said ”when India’s dynamism and Germany’s precision meet, when Germany’s engineering and India’s innovation meet and when Germany’s technology and India’s talent meet – it ensures a better future for the world including the Indo-Pacific”.

Addressing at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024, PM Modi said “This is the time and correct time to get involved in India’s growth story. When India’s dynamism and Germany’s precision meet, when Germany’s engineering and India’s innovation meet and when Germany’s technology and India’s talent meet – it ensures a better future for the world including the Indo-Pacific.”

He pointed out that coming to India isn’t about business only but it has a lot to offer in culture, cuisine and shopping.

”You all are in the business world and you have the Mantra of ‘When we meet, we mean business’. But, coming to India isn’t about business only. If you don’t give time to India’s culture, cuisine and shopping, you’ll miss many things. I assure you, you’ll be happy and back home, your family will be happier.”

He said his government has made a roadmap of Viksit Bharat in the coming 25 years. ”I am happy that at this important time, the German cabinet has released the ‘Focus on India’ document….Germany has decided to increase the visa number for the skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000. It will give a new pace to Germany’s growth…”

Welcoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has come to India for the fourth time, PM Modi said this shows his focus on India-Germany relations.

”After 12 years, India is hosting the Asia Pacific Conference of German Business. On one side, the CEO forums meeting is going on, on the other side our Naval forces are doing exercises… At every level, India-Germany relations are strengthening. This is the 25th year of the India-Germany strategic partnership, the coming 25 years will give newer heights to these relations.”

In his address, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said “Overall message is clear – we need more cooperation, not less. Globalisation has been and remains a tremendous success story for all of our nations. Around 1 billion people in developing and middle-income countries alone have joined the middle class, thanks to global value chains, cross-border investments and economic cooperation.”

Earlier, PM Modi welcomed Chancellor Scholz at his residence. ”Glad to be meeting him and discussing a diverse range of issues that will add momentum to the India-Germany friendship. Our nations have a strong track record of developmental cooperation and we look forward to building on this in the times to come,” he said in his post on X.