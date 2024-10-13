LS Speaker leads India delegation at Inter-Parliamentary Union meet in Geneva

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to the 149th Assembly of the five-day Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva.

The IPU meet, which is scheduled to begin later Sunday, will take up various issues, including global social and political developments.

”Leading Indian Parliamentary Delegation to 149th Assembly of @IPUparliament in Geneva from 13 to 17 October, 2024. I shall address the Assembly on the theme “Harnessing science, technology and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future” and will also participate in the meetings of IPU’s Governing Council, the highest decision-making body of IPU,” Speaker Birla said in a social media post on ‘X’.

He said he will also meet his counterparts from other Parliaments on the sidelines of the Assembly. ”During my visit, I will interact with members of the Indian diaspora in Geneva. Members of IPD will take part in the meetings of its Executive Committee, the Standing Committees and various other meetings and working sessions during the Assembly,” he said.

The overarching theme of the 149th IPU Assembly is “Harnessing science, technology and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future.” It will provide a platform for delegates to deliberate, exchange views and galvanise parliamentary action.

The Assembly will adopt resolutions on the emergency item and on the subject item taken up by the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights entitled The impact of artificial intelligence on democracy, human rights and the rule of law. The Assembly is expected to conclude with the adoption of an outcome document on the overall theme of the General Debate.

In a post on ‘X’, the IPU Secretariat said, ”A month that marks the one-year anniversary of the 7 October Hamas attacks on #Israel and the start of the subsequent war in Gaza and now the wider region, the IPU is redoubling its diplomatic efforts for the Middle East.”