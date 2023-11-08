Loaves and fishes

Amidst the political buzz of elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) free ration scheme for five more years has ignited a spark of optimism across the nation. The PMGKAY, introduced in 2020 during the pandemic, is a lifeline for the vulnerable, offering 5 kg of free food grains under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA). This act, born during the UPA government’s tenure, was designed to provide subsidised food grains at rates of Rs 3, Rs 2, and Rs 1 per kilogram for rice, wheat, and coarse grains, respectively, through the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS). In late 2022, ahead of some state elections, the PMGKAY was extended, and it has now been granted another five-year extension, demonstrating a commitment to food security .

The PMGKAY covers Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Households (PHH). These categories collectively encompass a staggering 200 million families, benefiting 813.5 million individuals with a 50 per cent urban and 75 per cent rural distribution. AAY households receive 35 kg of food grains monthly, while PHH households receive 5 kg per member. This leads to significant annual savings for both groups. Since 2020, the government has allocated 111,800,000 metric tonnes of food grains, costing Rs 3.9 lakh crore. In the fiscal year 2022-23, AAY families saved a substantial Rs 2,705 crore annually, while PHH families reaped the benefits of annual savings to the tune of Rs 11,142 crore.

The impact of this programme on the lives of citizens is immeasurable. The allocation numbers reflect the profound impact of the PMGKAY, providing a much-needed lifeline to countless Indians. In January, the PMGKAY was merged with the NFSA, providing free rations for AAY and PHH families, saving the Centre Rs 15,000 crore monthly. The total food security bill reached around Rs 2.87 lakh crore in 2022-23. This increase reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the food security of millions of our citizens. Though the Centre has budgeted just under Rs 2 lakh crore for food subsidies this year, this extension is certain to push up the budgetary number. The extension of the PMGKAY free ration scheme for another five years is more than a government policy. It iterates India’s dedication to prioritising the welfare of its citizens, especially during challenging times like the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the nation stands at the crossroads of an election, the extension of the PMGKAY is both a symbol of hope and resilience, and a political statement. It is a pledge that no Indian should sleep hungry. But while the extension takes care of the immediate future, the government must not lose sight of the ultimate goal of empowering citizens to eschew subsidies. As the Chinese proverb says, “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”