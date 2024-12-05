Healing Divides

The recent unrest in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, highlights a pressing question for India: how to balance perceived historical injustice with national harmony. The violence that erupted over a court-ordered survey of a religious place in the city, leading to tragic loss of life, underscores the dangers of allowing historical disputes to fester. It also reflects a troubling trend where religious sites become flashpoints for conflict, threatening the social fabric of a diverse nation.

India’s history is undeniably complex, marked by instances of destruction and rebuilding that left scars across communities. While some grievances deserve careful redressal, a pattern of reopening old wounds risks perpetuating an endless cycle of disputes. As seen in Sambhal, such conflicts rarely yield meaningful resolutions; instead, they deepen divisions and erode trust among communities. The resolution of the Ayodhya dispute in 2019 was a rare moment of closure. After decades of tension and violence, the Supreme Court’s judgment offered a way forward, allowing the nation to begin healing. Many saw it as an opportunity to move beyond divisive rhetoric and focus on building a harmonious future. However, the Sambhal unrest reveals a troubling regression ~ a return to confrontations that benefit no one except opportunistic forces.

India must tread carefully in addressing such grievances. Justice should aim to heal, not divide, and it must be selective and final. Endless cycles of conflict over religious sites risk creating an environment where reconciliation becomes impossible. The Places of Worship Act, designed to maintain the status quo of religious sites as of 1947, offers a framework to avoid such disputes. Strengthening this legislation could help safeguard against attempts to reignite historical conflicts.It is for the judiciary and policymakers to work together to address these issues with a sense of urgency. A clear, consistent framework for resolving disputes must be established, one that respects the law while fostering communal harmony. Without such a foundation, the nation risks being trapped in a loop of historical grievances.

The responsibility of fostering reconciliation falls on leaders across the political and social spectrum. Extremist voices that seek to exploit these issues for ideological or political gain must be countered by sensible, moderate leadership. A commitment to dialogue, respect, and coexistence is critical for bridging divides and ensuring that justice is pursued with care and balance. Religious sites in India symbolise a shared heritage and a history of coexistence. Turning them into battlegrounds undermines their sanctity and leaves ordinary citizens to bear the brunt of the resulting unrest. Instead of reopening old wounds, the focus should be on preserving these sites as symbols of unity and shared identity. India stands at a crossroads.

It must choose whether to invest its energy in building a harmonious future or remain mired in endless disputes over its past. The path forward lies in fostering reconciliation, respecting diversity, and ensuring that the pursuit of justice strengthens, rather than weakens, the nation. Only by prioritising closure over confrontation can India move toward a truly united future. Having a layered history should not mean peeling off layers to look for what may lie beneath.