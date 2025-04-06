Ayodhya witnesses divine moment with Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla on Ram Navami

A divine spectacle unfolded in Ayodhya on Sunday afternoon, precisely at noon.

As Ram Lalla manifested, the sacred chant of “Bhaye Pragat Kripala, Deen Dayala” reverberated across the land, immersing all creation in devotion. These divine echoes of Shri Ram’s name were not just heard—they were felt in the hearts of countless devotees.

At that moment, Surya Dev appeared to bestow a celestial offering upon his beloved, performing the divine Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla. For four glorious minutes, golden sunrays gently caressed the Lord’s forehead. This breathtaking union between the Sun and Shri Ram felt like an ethereal dialogue between nature and the Supreme Being. It was more than a moment—it became a grand celebration of faith on the sacred soil of Ayodhya.

With folded hands and eyes brimming with devotion, crores of Ram devotees across India and the world witnessed this miraculous scene on their screens. It was like a glimpse of Treta Yuga, which had come alive again. The divine Surya Tilak was not just a symbolic ritual—it became a radiant blessing, a message of unwavering devotion to be passed down to future generations.

For the past eight days, Ramnagari celebrated Ram Janmotsav with an unmatched fervour, reaching its peak on Ram Navami. The grand temple opened its doors to devotees at 6 am. From 9.30 to 10.30 am, the sacred Abhishek of Shri Ram was performed with milk, curd, ghee, Ashtagandha, and the holy waters of the Saryu. Following the ritual bath, the Lord was adorned in new garments, jewelled ornaments, and a resplendent golden crown.

A bhog of 56 delicacies was offered, and precisely at noon—when the clock’s hands united—an aarti was performed amid the resonance of temple bells.

Simultaneously, the Surya Tilak campaign continued as devotees joined in reverence nationwide. The entire celebration was broadcast live, ensuring every devotee could be part of this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

At the stroke of 12, a wave of jubilation swept through Kanak Bhawan, Dashrath Mahal, and over 5,000 temples in the region. Aarti was offered, devotional songs rang out, and devotees danced joyfully at Kanak Bhawan to celebrate the divine birth. Similar scenes of devotion and festivity were witnessed across other temples.

In a gesture of spiritual symbolism and practical care, drones sprinkled the sacred water of the Saryu over devotees gathered on Rampath and Janmabhoomi Path. This act, considered spiritually meritorious, also brought welcome relief from the intense summer heat.

Extending heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared an image of the Surya Tilak on the social media platform X, captioned with a Sanskrit shloka:

“Sakala Saubhagyaprada Sarvatobhadra-Nidhi, Sarva, Sarvesh, Sarvabhiramam.

Sarva-Hridi-Kanj-Makarand-Madhukar Ruchir-Roop, Bhoopalamani Naumi Ramam.”

This golden Surya Tilak, imprinted on the divine forehead of Suryavanshi Shri Ram Lalla, ignites an eternal flame of devotion in the heart of Sanatan Bharat. It is a radiant expression of our sacred cultural heritage and timeless traditions. With its divine brilliance, this Surya Tilak will continue illuminating the path of a Viksit Bharat—Atmanirbhar Bharat—infused with spiritual pride and civilisational confidence.