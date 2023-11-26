Egypt’s downturn

Egypt finds itself once again at a crossroads, grappling with a trifecta of challenges that could reshape its economy. The recent eruption of conflict in the neighbouring Gaza Strip, coupled with preexisting vulnerabilities exposed by the Russia-Ukraine war and the persistent spectre of the Covid-19 pandemic, have cast a shadow over Egypt’s economic prospects. The country’s economic frailties have long been a subject of concern, with a heavy reliance on short-term investments, tourism, and remittances to offset a chronic trade deficit. The recent Gaza crisis compounds these vulnerabilities, testing the resilience of a nation already strained by the economic aftershocks of global events. Economists succinctly capture the sentiment, calling it “a third crisis.”

Tourism, a once-reliable pillar of Egypt’s economy, is now under threat. The sector, showing promise with an expected growth of 30-40 per cent this year, now faces uncertainty due to cancellations in the popular Sinai destinations. While winter bookings appear relatively unscathed, reservations for the future are sluggish, signalling potential long-term repercussions. The Egyptian Tourism minister’s assurance that the impact is contained to under 10 per cent of bookings offers fragile comfort, as industry insiders express concern over the slow pace of reservations. Another blow comes in the form of disruptions to natural gas imports. Egypt’s dependence on these imports for both domestic consumption and re-exports underscores a vulnerability that the recent suspension of production at Israel’s Tamar gas field has exposed. The dimming hopes of increasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe further cloud Egypt’s economic outlook, leaving a void that was expected to contribute significantly to the nation’s revenue.

The Gulf states, once stalwart supporters of Egypt’s economy, are now poised at a pivotal juncture. The shift from providing financial deposits to seeking profitable investments had strained the relationship. However, the Gaza crisis prompts a potential re-evaluation. Reports suggest that Gulf countries are discussing a financial rescue package, contemplating additional cash deposits and support for Egypt’s currency after any potential devaluation. This marks a subtle but significant shift in sentiment, indicative of a willingness to extend a lifeline amid regional turmoil. Egypt, with its over $28 billion debt repayment looming in 2024, is in dire need of assistance. The $3 billion IMF programme, derailed by Egypt’s reluctance to float its currency and delays in asset sales, adds another layer of complexity. The sovereign rating downgrade further paints a grim picture, highlighting the urgency for decisive measures to stabilise the economy. In navigating these treacherous waters, Egypt stands at the intersection of crisis and opportunity. The resilience displayed during previous economic downturns provides a glimmer of hope. However, decisive action, both domestically and through potential Gulf assistance, is imperative. As the global stage continues to evolve, Egypt’s economic fate hangs in the balance, awaiting the next move in this intricate dance of survival

Advertisement