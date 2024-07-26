2 Indian military teams plant tri-colour on Mt. Elbrus in multinational military ‘Climb for Peace’ event

Two teams representing the Indian Armed forces have planted India’s tri-colour on the summit of Europe’s highest mountain, Mt. Elbrus, during the Third ‘Climb for Peace’ event of the International Military Sports Council (CISM).

Lt. Colonel Manoj Joshi led the six-member Tri-Services team that climbed the 5,642-metre mountain in Russia on Thursday.

The team included a woman Navy mountaineer, Shristi Thakur.

The other team comprised three Army personnel.

In a post X, the Indian Navy’s Spokesperson hailed the tri-service team’s accomplishment as “a proud moment for India”.

Thirteen countries, including Russia, China and Brazil, were represented in the ‘Climb for Peace’ event, according to Russia’s Defence Ministry.

Mt. Elbrus, which also ranks as the 10th highest mountain in the world is located in southern Russia in the Russian Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria.

The CISM, based in Brussels, organises various sporting events for the armed forces of its 141 member countries.