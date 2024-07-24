Himachal Pradesh witnesses over one crore tourists in six months

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a significant surge in tourism, as over one crore tourists visited the state in the first six months this year.

By the end of June, the state recorded 1,00,87,440 tourists, which was an increase of 80,697 as compared to the corresponding period last year where the tourist footfall was 1,00,06,743.

An official spokesperson of the government here on Wednesday said key destinations such as Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti remained popular while Kullu and Shimla districts emerged as top attractions, drawing 4,73,737 and 4,48,392 tourists respectively.

This trend has continued in July, aided by favourable weather conditions and open roads, allowing tourists to escape the sticky summer heat of the plains and enjoy the scenic beauty of Himachal Pradesh, he added.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured that the majority of roads remain accessible.

“Despite recent weather conditions affecting some roads, most of the roads across the state remain open and accessible to tourists and the general public. Himachal is also witnessing an influx of thousands of tourists in July month and these numbers are promising and we expect to surpass two crore visitors by the end of this year,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of tourists staying informed by checking the latest travel advisories and road conditions through the helplines of the district administration, Police department and social media handles. “Tourist’s safety and enjoyment are our top priorities,” he added.

Sukhu reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensure that visitors travel safely and enjoy their holidays at various destinations in Himachal Pradesh. He said that the Public Works Department (PWD) was working diligently to clear any road blockades and restore travel routes swiftly.

“The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation is also encouraging tourists to check for updates on specific routes and travel with confidence. Regular updates on road conditions are being provided by the district administration and Himachal Police so that tourists do not face any inconvenience during their stay in the state,” said Sukhu.