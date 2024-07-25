Statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on potential negotiations with Russia lack credibility, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

The comment followed a recent statement made by Zelensky proposing that Russian representatives should be present at a second peace conference on Ukraine scheduled to be held in November, Xinhua news agency reported.

In her weekly press briefing, Zakharova said on Wednesday that Russia did not trust the Ukrainian President.

The Spokesperson recalled that Zelensky, his administration, or his “Western curators” have not taken any action to repeal the law that bans negotiations with Russia.

Zakharova also suggested that the Ukrainian President and Kiev’s Western allies might be trying to advance their failed “peace formula” once again.