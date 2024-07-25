Logo

Logo

# World

Moscow says Zelensky’s proposal on potential negotiations unreliable

Statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on potential negotiations with Russia lack credibility, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

IANS | New Delhi | July 25, 2024 11:15 am

Moscow says Zelensky’s proposal on potential negotiations unreliable

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova (Photo:IANS)

Statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on potential negotiations with Russia lack credibility, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

The comment followed a recent statement made by Zelensky proposing that Russian representatives should be present at a second peace conference on Ukraine scheduled to be held in November, Xinhua news agency reported.

In her weekly press briefing, Zakharova said on Wednesday that Russia did not trust the Ukrainian President.

Advertisement

The Spokesperson recalled that Zelensky, his administration, or his “Western curators” have not taken any action to repeal the law that bans negotiations with Russia.

Zakharova also suggested that the Ukrainian President and Kiev’s Western allies might be trying to advance their failed “peace formula” once again.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Strategic Balance

The recent diplomatic dance between India and the United States, highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow, signals a complex balancing act that harkens back to historical precedents.

# Opinion

Nato Dilemma

The prospect of Ukraine joining Nato has long been a contentious issue, but the statements by former Russian President and current deputy chairman of its Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev have elevated the stakes to a new level of tension.