Collaborations vital in national interest

The international situation has become more difficult in recent times due to the Ukraine and the Middle-East conflicts, as well as more recent escalations at both places. Closer home, the situation in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Myanmar in particular are a cause for concern internally as well as from the perspective of India’s relations with these countries. In this context, India should prepare well and remain alert to protect its national interests. We have seen from the experience of some of our neighbors as well as several other countries that relations among various important political parties should remain reasonably cordial.

In particular, it is important to emphasize that the relationship of the ruling party (or its close allies) with leading opposition parties should retain at least that level of understanding and cordiality as is necessary for them to cooperate closely on issues of wider national interest. A strong opposition which can restrain the government from any arbitrary exercise of power and check flawed decisions is the very essence of democracy. While the opposition should certainly continue to perform this role, there is room in democracy for a different role too, which is particularly important in these sensitive times. This is the role of the ruling and the opposition parties working with cooperation for protecting some important national interests and trying to evolve a consensus on important issues. For a satisfactory relationship of cooperation on issues of great importance to emerge, both sides must take important steps.

The government should ensure that there is no unfair victimization of opposition leaders or activists. It is no one’s case that merely being an opposition leader gives someone exemption from prosecution for corruption or other crimes. At the same time it is equally clear that implicating opposition leaders in false cases is extremely harmful for democracy. This is what the government has to ensure—that there is no such targeting on cooked up or highly exaggerated charges, and the use of state agencies for such purposes. On the other hand, the opposition leaders should also exercise more restraint in their criticism of the government as unrestrained and exaggerated criticism sometimes results in the country’s reputation being tarnished unnecessarily.

Advertisement

Such restraint is particularly needed in the context of statements made abroad, especially in leading countries of the world or in hostile countries where such unrestrained, exaggerated criticisms can actually end up harming national interests. Opposition leaders should be particularly guarded in their criticism of the foreign policy of the country outside India. In fact efforts should be made to create a consensus on important foreign policy issues, and at least on the broad direction of foreign policy. This does not mean that opposition parties should not raise objections to those aspects of foreign policy with which they have problems. It is on the basis of such criticisms that improvements are made in democracy. However the overall effort should be to try to sort out these issues in internal discussions and debates so that, as far as possible, the country is seen to be speaking with unity on important issues at international forums.

A tricky issue is that of the interference of foreign powers in the internal affairs of India. The recent experience of some countries of South Asia should motivate us to be on the alert regarding these possibilities. This is another area of concern regarding which there should be attempts to create consensus among all political parties – that none of them will collude in any efforts of foreign powers to interfere in internal matters of India in objectionable and harmful ways, particularly in terms of influencing election results or anything resembling efforts aimed at regime change. We also need to do more to improve Centre-state relations. Overcentralization of power is harmful for reasons relating to governance, democracy, the Constitution and balanced economic growth.

The rights and powers of state governments as well as institutions of decentralization should be respected. No suspicions should be allowed to linger that the Union government is less than fair to states ruled by opposition parties. The allocation and distribution of budgetary resources should be transparently fair and unbiased. Elderly citizens recall earlier times when the very fierce confrontations in Parliament between the opposition and the ruling sides used to be followed by many friendly interactions and gatherings involving leaders of all political parties. We really need to see more of this now. It is much more than a matter of appearing nice and friendly.

In the wider national interest it is important that the people of the country as well as foreign observers should see leaders of different political parties meeting each other in more friendly environs more frequently. Consensus creation on important issues cannot be achieved suddenly by calling a meeting or two. There has to be more continuing interaction and discussion to create the base for this. This will help the country to speak with unity and strength on some important issues of national interest. While all political parties and their leaders have to take steps in the direction of establishing such cooperation, the initiative should be taken by the ruling party and its allies as they are in a stronger position. Opposition political parties and their leaders should also respond in a favourable way.

(The writer is Honorary Convener, Campaign to Save Earth Now. His recent books include When the Two Streams Met (freedom movement of India), Man over Machine (Gandhian ideas for our times), Protecting Earth for Children and A Day in 2071.)