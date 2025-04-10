Rahul takes time out for tigress-cubs in Ranthambore

Away from hectic political activities and hot debates, parleys in Delhi or Ahmedabad, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, kept his date with Ranthambore tigers here.

Gandhi reached here Wednesday night from Jaipur and ventured out on a jungle trek in the Ranthambore National Park in the morning shift Thursday.

While passing through Zone 2 in the sanctuary, the scion of the Gandhi family had a good sighting of the famous Ranthambore tigress – Arrowhead and her cubs in the Naal valley area. The sighting was so enthralling that the Congress MP and other tourists spent quite some time on the site, snapping – shooting some glimpses of the activities of big cats.

Soon after, while crossing through Zone-3, Gandhi spotted tigress Riddhi’s cub in the grass near a Guggal grove.

The LoP was so thrilled after the sensational trekking session that he was even willing to undertake one more round of the jungle in the afternoon shift.

After finishing his engagements at the AICC sessions in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Gandhi landed in Jaipur last evening.

Straight from Jaipur’s Sanganer Airport, he departed for Sawai Madhopur by road for a brief break from the hectic political routine.