Odisha CM launches projects worth Rs 2,140cr for Ganjam dist

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday launched various development projects worth Rs 2,140 crore for his home district Ganjam, officials said.

Visiting the district to launch the distribution of smart health cards to beneficiaries covered under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Patnaik inaugurated 651 projects worth Rs 570.97 crore and laid foundation stones for 645 projects of Rs 1,582.94 crore.

The projects are spread over various sectors including roads, bridges, drainage, education, health, livelihood, irrigation, energy, women and child development.

“We have started distributing BSKY smart cards in Ganjam district. Work is underway for the development of Maa Tara Tarini temple and the target has been set to complete the work by January 2023,” said Patnaik.

He also distributed Rs 100 crore loan to various women Self Help Groups (SHGs) of the district.

About 26.76 people of the district would be benefitted from the smart health card facility.

The beneficiaries can avail free health services by using this card in more than 200 big hospitals across the country including Odisha, Patnaik said.

As per the scheme, each family can avail treatment cost up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Women members can avail this benefit up to Rs 10 lakh every year.