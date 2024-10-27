The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Superintendent of Police of Odisha’s Ganjam district to furnish a report regarding injury sustained by ten minor children due to electric s NHRC seeks report on Ramayana stage show mishap in Odisha hock during performance of Ramayana stage show.

The rights panel taking note of human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy’s complaint sought for compliance of a report within next eight weeks.

The complainant alleged that the victims, 10 children between the age of 7 to 12 years sustained critical injuries during Ramayana stage show.

The show was being held at Phasiguda village in Digapahandi Tehsil of the district. The villagers had organised the show in view of the inauguration of the village temple. However, some parts of the area near the stage got electrically charged, leaving the kids injured.

“On a perusal of complaint, it is observed that the allegations leveled in the complaint are of serious violations of the human rights of the victims. Hence, the Registry is directed to send a copy of the complaint to the Superintendent of Police, District Ganjam, Odisha for appropriate action and submitting an Action Taken Report within 8 weeks positively, failing which the Commission would be constrained to invoke coercive steps u/s 13 Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993″, the top rights panel stated in an order.