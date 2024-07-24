Mango: Why this king of fruit can be the king of health

Mangoes- whether you love to top your overnight soaked oats with some fresh mango slices, or love to prepare some mango custard for your family as the ultimate dinner dessert, mangoes during summer and the initial few days of the monsoon are a common sight you would see in most households. However, a bad reputation never seems to unfollow this king of fruit, one being that it is often regarded as a high-calorific fruit while the other would be that mango is often not recommended for people who have diabetes.

However, mango is called the ‘King of Fruit’ not just because of its taste but rather because of the plethora of health benefits it comes equipped with. Wondering whether mangoes can go well with your healthy lifestyle or not? Here’s why this tropical fruit is the perfect companion for your health.

A good source of antioxidants

Fruits and veggies that come loaded with antioxidants play a major role in fighting free radicals and protecting your health. Mango is one such fruit which is rich in antioxidants like beta-carotene which gives it its colour and also gallotannins, mangiferin and much more. These antioxidants reduce inflammation and fight free radicals which when they enter the body can lead to cancer even.

Acts as a defence wall for your gut health

A natural immune booster, mangoes can be the perfect fruit to resort to for optimal gut health. Enriched with various vitamins along with different polyphenols, mangoes are rich in fibre too which offers a protective layer to your gut and provides relief from constipation and bloating.

Provides you with a glowing skin

Mangoes are not just tasty but a boon for your skin as well. Mangoes are rich in Vitamin C which is well known for collagen formation and for protecting the skin from free radicals and other environmental damage. The nutrients present in mangoes also help you get firmer skin and fight signs of ageing. While research is still being conducted, mango can be a potent fruit towards combating dull-looking skin.

Helps control blood pressure and cholesterol

This is perhaps another factor which makes mangoes such a sought-after fruit even during the off-season. Often the misconception arises that diabetes people cannot consume mangoes; however, with a moderate GI, when portion size is controlled, mangoes enriched with fibres, potassium, and calcium make it a safe choice for everyone.