Fans often scroll through social media to take some fashion ideas from their favourite celebrities. While they constantly urge everyone to upgrade their wardrobes, we stumbled upon a few outfits that failed to score high on their fashion meters. From monochromes to monotony breakers, check out the recent list of worst-dressed celebrities.

Swara Bhasker

On July 26, Swara Bhasker took to her official Instagram handle to share her photographs from the screening of Judgemental Hai Kya. She was seen wearing AartiVijay Gupta’s outfit. Dressed in an orange and green floral dress, Swara fails to impress her fans. To team up her dress, she wore nude sandals. Swara’s print game failed to leave an impact on the audience.

Sonam Kapoor



Neerja actress, Sonam Kapoor, recently made an appearance at the main event of the Sharjah International Book Fair. The actress wore a black Simone Rocha trench-coat satin dress, gorgeous Aquazurra shoes, and dazzling Chopard jewels. But, to a surprise, the outfit went wrong. Although Sonam Kapoor is a pro when it comes to carrying even the most basic look with style, one can only wish she opted for an outfit with more vibrant colours.

Priyanka Chopra

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra celebrated her first Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas after marriage. She took her official Instagram handle to share the pictures from her first Diwali celebrations. She was seen in a mustard floral printed saree which she matched with a golden sleeveless blouse. Along with it, Priyanka tied her hair up into a messy bun, letting her heavy statement earrings shine bright. But to a surprise, her look did not attract much attention. She fails to impress her fans, who were expecting something different and yet traditional from their desi girl.