World Tapas Day: Try these unmissable bite-sized gems for your next soiree

The inner debate of ‘Should I skip starters and head straight for the main course?’ versus ‘Should I sample a bit of everything?’ is all too familiar. The abundance of appetisers beckons, yet the allure of the main course causes a culinary conundrum, a dilemma we’ve all faced at events, weddings, parties, or intimate gatherings. But fear not, for there’s a solution: Tapas! These petite, flavour-packed delights cater to diverse palates, allowing you to indulge without the worry of overindulging. As we honour World Tapas Day today, here’s a selection of simple tapas dishes guaranteed to steal the spotlight at your next home gathering!

Aceitunas – Marinated Olives

Olives, often relegated to pizza and sandwiches, take centre stage in Spanish tapas. Marinated with herbs, garlic, and a hint of lemon zest, these salty morsels burst with flavour. Serve them in a bowl with toothpicks for effortless nibbling.

Feta-Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes

Transform ordinary cherry tomatoes into savory delights by slitting them open, sprinkling herbs and olive oil, and stuffing them with crumbled feta cheese. Skewer with a toothpick for an elegant, bite-sized canapé.

Chilli Potato Bites

Infuse a hint of Indian flair into this Spanish classic with chili potato bites. Deep-fry small potato cubes, toss in a spicy sauce, and serve fresh to tantalise your guests’ taste buds.

Meatballs in Sauce (Albondigas en Salsa)

While meatballs typically accompany pasta dishes, Spanish tapas offer a wealth of possibilities. Savour meatballs in a variety of sauces that not only satisfy the soul but also leave room for more. Traditional Spanish sauces complement these savoury delights perfectly.

Ham and Cheese Skewers

For an effortless yet delightful option, assemble ham and cheese skewers. Thread slices of ham, cheddar or mozzarella cheese, and a plump olive onto toothpicks or short bamboo skewers for a simple yet irresistible treat.

While numerous tapas dishes await exploration, these selections stand out as our top picks!