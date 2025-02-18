Delhi Police organises events as part of police week celebrations

As part of the celebration in view of the Delhi Police Week, the Delhi Armed Police unit, IFSO, and Traffic Police on Tuesday, organised a series of awareness programs and musical performances at Central Park, Connaught Place, in the heart of the national capital.

The event witnessed public participation and is aimed at fostering community engagement while spreading awareness on crucial issues such as cybercrime prevention and traffic safety.

A key highlight of the event was a spectacular Band Display by the Delhi Police Brass & Pipe Band and Orchestra, which captivated the audience with its energetic and vibrant performance, adding a celebratory spirit to the occasion.

To raise awareness about cybercrime prevention, IFSO set up a Model Cyber Police Station, offering a detailed demonstration of its functioning. Officers interacted with the public, addressed queries, and emphasised the importance of cyber safety in today’s digital landscape.

The Traffic Police engaged the public with an interactive Snakes and Ladders game and a quiz competition, designed to educate them about road safety rules in an engaging and fun manner. These activities saw enthusiastic participation, particularly from young attendees.

The event attracted several hundred people, who not only enjoyed the musical performances but also actively took part in the awareness initiatives. The celebration underscored Delhi Police’s dedication to public awareness and community outreach, reinforcing its commitment to making Delhi a safer and more informed city.