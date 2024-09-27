City hosts a star-studded ‘agomoni’ celebration

Puja, this year got welcomed by Five and Dime’s ‘Red and White Agomoni celebration’, on 20 September, bringing together influential personalities, esteemed guests, and media professionals and hence making the night a star-spangled affair.

The night featured captivating live music performances, curated by acclaimed artists, like Indroneel Mukherjee, Paromita Ghosh, and Apeksha Lahiri herself. Guests were indulged in exquisite cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, which were as much a highlight of the evening as the vibrant cultural performances.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to our ‘Red and White Agomoni celebration’. It was an absolute honour to host this event, and we are immensely grateful to our esteemed guests, for making it truly special,” said Apeksha Lahiri, the owner of Five and Dime and The Yellow Turtle restaurants, alongside Asha Audio Company.

The venue’s stunning red and white decor, inspired by traditional ‘agomoni’ themes, set the perfect ambience for an unforgettable celebration. Distinguished guests, including renowned actresses, influencers, and industry leaders, shared their thoughts and appreciation with the media.

The event concluded on a high note, with guests leaving with lasting memories of the festive atmosphere and warm camaraderie. Five and Dime therefore looks forward to hosting many more such culturally immersive celebrations in the future.